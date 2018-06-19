CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

956 FPUS55 KREV 191031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 40 to 50.

CAZ070-NVZ005-200300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

50 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 50 to 60.

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 44 to 54.

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 39 to 49.

