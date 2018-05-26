CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Published 6:04 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018
_____
221 FPUS55 KREV 260957
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-270315-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level 8000 feet
rising to 9000 feet. Highs 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow
level 9000 to 9500 feet. Lows 28 to 33. West winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to
78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 65 to
75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 59 to
69.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-270315-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the
afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 79 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 79 to 89.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.
$$
CAZ071-270315-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 76 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
76 to 86.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 64 to 74.
$$
CAZ073-270315-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
257 AM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
cloudy with scattered showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet. Highs
54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers after
midnight. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to
81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 33 to 43. Highs
69 to 79.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
$$
_____
