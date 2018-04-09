CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Updated 6:38 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
682 FPUS55 KREV 092231
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
330 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-101500-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
330 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT
THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 90 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 7500 to
8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts
up to 85 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.
Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up
to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 18 to 23. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph decreasing to 75 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to
39. Highs 54 to 64.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain. Lows 26 to 36.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 43 to 53.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-101500-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
330 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs 62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 38.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 5500 feet
lowering to the valley floor. Lows 25 to 30. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows 23 to 28.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
26 to 31.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.
Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
49 to 59.
$$
CAZ071-101500-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
330 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 58 to 68.
South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.
Snow level lowering to 6500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and
rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the
valley floor. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
23 to 33.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
Lows 28 to 38.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs
46 to 56.
$$
CAZ073-101500-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
330 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
31 to 41. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph increasing to 80 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing
to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge
gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up
to 70 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs 36 to 46.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 18 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 23 to
33.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 53 to 63.
$$
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast