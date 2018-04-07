CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

561 FPUS55 KREV 072230

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-081500-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR

LAKE TAHOE...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 23. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

20 to 30.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-081500-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

$$

CAZ071-081500-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to 5000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

$$

CAZ073-081500-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

330 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Highs

53 to 63.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast