CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

339 FPUS55 KPSR 140933

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

233 AM MST Mon Feb 14 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-141100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

233 AM MST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 49. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-141100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

233 AM MST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-141100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

233 AM MST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ568-141100-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

133 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ563-567-141100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

133 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 72 to

77. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming west 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-141100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

133 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs

70 to 75. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 25 to 35 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ562-141100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

133 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 25 to 45 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, very windy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55.

West wind 25 to 40 mph in the evening decreasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ560-561-141100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

133 AM PST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

