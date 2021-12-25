CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

556 FPUS55 KPSR 250916

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

216 AM MST Sat Dec 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-251100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

216 AM MST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 51. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. South wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light wind. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-251100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

216 AM MST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then cloudy with showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ553-554-251100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

216 AM MST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 46. Light wind in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

$$

CAZ566-251100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

116 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 38 to 48. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ562-251100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

116 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows

41 to 51. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

considerable cloudiness with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-251100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

116 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 29 to 39. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather