CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

407 FPUS55 KPSR 010850

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

149 AM MST Mon Nov 1 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-011100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

149 AM MST Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 56 to 62. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 81 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-011100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

149 AM MST Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

AZZ553-554-011100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

149 AM MST Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-011100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

149 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-011100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

149 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-011100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

149 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

