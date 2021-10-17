CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

392 FPUS55 KPSR 170823

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

123 AM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-171100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

123 AM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-171100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

123 AM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 84 to 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-171100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

123 AM MST Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ566-171100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ562-171100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

54 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

75 to 80. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 50 to 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ560-561-171100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

75 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

