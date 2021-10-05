CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

_____

139 FPUS55 KPSR 050934

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

233 AM MST Tue Oct 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-051100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

233 AM MST Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 64 to

70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 91. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-051100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

233 AM MST Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows 61 to

71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 57 to

67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-051100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

233 AM MST Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

233 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as

warm. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

88 to 93. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs 75 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

233 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy and cooler. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 60 to

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

233 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather