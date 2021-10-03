CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 2, 2021

741 FPUS55 KPSR 030843

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

143 AM MST Sun Oct 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

143 AM MST Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 68 to 74. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher

in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

143 AM MST Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between

a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

143 AM MST Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

143 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

143 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

143 AM PDT Sun Oct 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 83 to 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 82 to 92. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

