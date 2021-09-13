CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 12, 2021

245 FPUS55 KPSR 130936

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

235 AM MST Mon Sep 13 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-131100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

235 AM MST Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-131100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

235 AM MST Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ553-554-131100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

235 AM MST Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ563-131100-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ567-131100-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ566-131100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-131100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 103 to 108. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-131100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ561-131100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

235 AM PDT Mon Sep 13 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

