CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021

_____

559 FPUS55 KPSR 310928

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

227 AM MST Tue Aug 31 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-311100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

227 AM MST Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

93 to 97. South wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall and cooler. Lows 73 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall up to an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 93. Southwest wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 75 to 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-311100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

227 AM MST Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Heavy rainfall and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-311100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

227 AM MST Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs

93 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Heavy rainfall and cooler. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to

a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ569-311100-

Palo Verde Valley-

Including the cities of Martinez Lake, Blythe, Palo Verde, and Ripley

227 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 101.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

70 to 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 96 to 101.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-311100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

227 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 96 to

101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ562-311100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

227 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 95 to

100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ560-561-311100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

227 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 81. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

