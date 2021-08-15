CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

826 FPUS55 KPSR 150805

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

104 AM MST Sun Aug 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

104 AM MST Sun Aug 15 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 74 to 80. East wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 94 to 98.

Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 83. South wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 80. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101.

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

104 AM MST Sun Aug 15 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 67 to 77. East wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

104 AM MST Sun Aug 15 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall possible. Lows 67 to 77. East wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

104 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

104 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

104 AM PDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

