CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

_____

264 FPUS55 KPSR 120816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

116 AM MST Mon Jul 12 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

116 AM MST Mon Jul 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 83 to 91. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 83 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 100. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

116 AM MST Mon Jul 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 76 to 86. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up

to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

116 AM MST Mon Jul 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 74 to 84.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

96 to 101. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

116 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 107 to 112. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

116 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

116 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

