CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

909 FPUS55 KPSR 180904

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

203 AM MST Fri Jun 18 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 116. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

AZZ553-554-181100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 86 to 96. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 85 to 95. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 116 to 121. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 85 to 95. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 70s

to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 87. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

204 AM PDT Fri Jun 18 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Very hot. Highs 106 to 116. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 91. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 117. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 104 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s

to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

