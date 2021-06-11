CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

185 FPUS55 KPSR 111108

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

407 AM MST Fri Jun 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

407 AM MST Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 105. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 116.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

407 AM MST Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

AZZ553-554-112300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

407 AM MST Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

407 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

407 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and warmer. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

$$

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

407 AM PDT Fri Jun 11 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 89 to 99. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 105. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather