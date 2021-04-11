CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

627 FPUS55 KPSR 110808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sun Apr 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 89 to 93. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 89 to 94. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 54 to 64. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. South wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 57 to 67. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 81 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

