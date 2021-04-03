CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

383 FPUS55 KPSR 030716

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1215 AM MST Sat Apr 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1215 AM MST Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 97. Light wind in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

95 to 99. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1215 AM MST Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

93 to 98. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1215 AM MST Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

94 to 99. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1215 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot. Highs

96 to 101. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1215 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming

north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1215 AM PDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 87 to 97. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

