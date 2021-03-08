CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

048 FPUS55 KPSR 080959

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

258 AM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-081100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

258 AM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 49 to 56. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy

and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-081100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

258 AM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-081100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

258 AM MST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 74 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and much colder. Lows 35 to 45. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-081100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

158 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-081100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

158 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-081100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

158 AM PST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 59 to 69. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

