CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Sun Nov 22 2020

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 80 to 84. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 52 to 59. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 45 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 71 to 74. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 82 to 87. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 51 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1217 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1217 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1217 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

