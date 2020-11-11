CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

530 FPUS55 KPSR 110812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Wed Nov 11 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-112300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 71 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-112300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-112300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light wind in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-112300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1211 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-112300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1211 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-112300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1211 AM PST Wed Nov 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

