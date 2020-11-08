CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

126 FPUS55 KPSR 080820

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 AM MST Sun Nov 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

119 AM MST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 63. West

wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

119 AM MST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-082300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

119 AM MST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 31 to 41. North wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ570-082300-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ564-565-568-082300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ563-567-082300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to

51. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

chance of showers. very windy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 25 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 20 to 35 mph in

the evening decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ560-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 44 to 54. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Snow level 3500 feet.

Colder. Lows 27 to 37. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

1219 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Windy. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to

41. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather