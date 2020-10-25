CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sun Oct 25 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 86. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

51 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and much colder. Lows 39 to 47. North

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Much colder. Lows 33 to 43. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much colder. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. West wind

20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Much cooler. Highs 66 to

71. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. strong winds. Not as warm. Highs

76 to 81. West wind 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning

increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy and cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81. West

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, windy and much colder. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Much cooler. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

