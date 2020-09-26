CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

278 FPUS55 KPSR 260812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

111 AM MST Sat Sep 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light wind in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

111 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

