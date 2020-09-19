CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Sat Sep 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 73 to 79. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Sat Sep 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

