CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

_____

205 FPUS55 KPSR 120818

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

117 AM MST Sat Sep 12 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

117 AM MST Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 96 to 99. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 99 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 76 to 81. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 105.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

117 AM MST Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 93 to 98. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

117 AM MST Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze and warmer. Highs 95 to 100. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 68 to 78. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 81. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 87 to 97. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and haze. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and haze. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather