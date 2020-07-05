CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

088 FPUS55 KPSR 050836

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

135 AM MST Sun Jul 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

135 AM MST Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113.

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

135 AM MST Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

135 AM MST Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 10 to 20 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 AM PDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.

