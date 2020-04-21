CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

520 FPUS55 KPSR 210838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Tue Apr 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

137 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

137 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

80 to 85. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

137 AM PDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

