CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 9, 2020

_____

685 FPUS55 KPSR 100946

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

245 AM MST Tue Mar 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

245 AM MST Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 70 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 57 to 62. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

70 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60. Light wind. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 75. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

245 AM MST Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 51 to 61. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

69 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers.

Lows 49 to 59. Light wind. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall over

an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to

three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

245 AM MST Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 51 to 61. South wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 49 to

59. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

245 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

Northeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

245 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 52 to 62.

East wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

245 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 46 to 56.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

61 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall over an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

