CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

849 FPUS55 KPSR 150904

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

203 AM MST Wed Jan 15 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-152300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

203 AM MST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 52. North wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 48. South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 65. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-152300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

203 AM MST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 59 to 64. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-152300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

203 AM MST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52. Light wind in the

evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-152300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

103 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light wind in the evening

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

68 to 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-152300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

103 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light wind in the evening

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-152300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

103 AM PST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Windy. Lows 34 to 44. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

