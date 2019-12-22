CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

445 FPUS55 KPSR 220844

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

143 AM MST Sun Dec 22 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

143 AM MST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 69 to 72. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

66 to 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southeast wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 60. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter

and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

143 AM MST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except

locally higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

143 AM MST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a quarter

and a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1243 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 43 to 53. West

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Light wind in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1243 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1243 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 38 to 48.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation as high as 1 inch. Cooler.

Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

