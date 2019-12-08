CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

206 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

206 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 69. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Lows 47 to

52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to 66.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 42 to 46. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

206 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-082300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

206 AM MST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 34 to 44. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

106 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. Breezy.

Highs 68 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

106 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 67 to 72. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

106 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

