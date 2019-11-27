CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

813 FPUS55 KPSR 271006

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

305 AM MST Wed Nov 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

305 AM MST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A chance

of through the day. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy

and colder. Lows 44 to 49. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch possible,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler.

Highs 54 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 67 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

305 AM MST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and colder. Lows 39 to

49. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall over an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely, breezy and cooler. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

305 AM MST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THURSDAY TO 4 AM MST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows 43 to 53.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. South

wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between

a half and three quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher

in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler.

Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

205 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Rain. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows

41 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Breezy and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

205 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain. Breezy and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 48 to

58. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then considerable cloudiness with rain in the afternoon.

Windy and cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 20 to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ560-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

205 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. very windy. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph in the morning increasing to

25 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Windy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation as high as 4 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, then

considerable cloudiness with a chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of snow. Windy. Highs 38 to 48. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

205 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow level 5000 feet. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy. Lows

36 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather