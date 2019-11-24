CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

223 AM MST Sun Nov 24 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

223 AM MST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 49. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 70. Light wind in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 61 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with rain likely. Not as

cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

223 AM MST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Cooler. Highs

58 to 63. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with rain likely. Not as

cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

223 AM MST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 39 to 49. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely, windy and cooler. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 60 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

North wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to

60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow likely in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with a chance of sprinkles and a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

A chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

