351 FPUS55 KPSR 050947

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

247 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

247 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 82 to 85. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

247 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

247 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 84 to

89. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

147 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

147 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

147 AM PST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

