CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

784 FPUS55 KPSR 260807

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Sat Oct 26 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 72 to 76. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. East wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. West

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 57 to 67. North wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather