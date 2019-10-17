CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

_____

448 FPUS55 KPSR 170839

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

139 AM MST Thu Oct 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

139 AM MST Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 91 to

95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 59 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 87. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

139 AM MST Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 90 to

95. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

139 AM MST Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 82. North wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather