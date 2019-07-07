CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019
_____
351 FPUS55 KPSR 070932
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
231 AM MST Sun Jul 7 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
231 AM MST Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of sprinkles in the
morning. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.
Breezy and cooler. Lows 69 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-072300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
231 AM MST Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs
100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Hot. Highs 105 to 110.
$$
AZZ553-554-072300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
231 AM MST Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs 103 to 108.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 109 to 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.
$$
CAZ566-072300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
231 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 20 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 10 to 15 mph
in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.
$$
CAZ562-072300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
231 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Windy. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind
20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper
80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.
$$
CAZ560-561-072300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
231 AM PDT Sun Jul 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.
$$
Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather