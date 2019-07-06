CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

225 AM MST Sat Jul 6 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

225 AM MST Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 69 to 76. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

225 AM MST Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

225 AM MST Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 65 to 75. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

225 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 91 to 101. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 62 to 72. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

