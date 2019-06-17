CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

_____

078 FPUS55 KPSR 170858

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Mon Jun 17 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 68 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 99 to

104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 63 to 73.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather