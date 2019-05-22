CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

203 AM MST Wed May 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

203 AM MST Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 84 to 89. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

203 AM MST Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

203 AM MST Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

203 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

203 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. very windy.

Highs 70 to 75. West wind 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

203 AM PDT Wed May 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Highs 57 to 67. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and much warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

