CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019

_____

787 FPUS55 KPSR 050856

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Sun May 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 AM MST Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

58 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not

as warm. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 AM MST Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 AM MST Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

52 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 83. West

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. West

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Sun May 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 89. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 69 to 79. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather