CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

418 FPUS55 KPSR 030852

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Fri May 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 94. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-032300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 AM MST Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

151 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. West

wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

151 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 91 to 96. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 90. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, very windy and cooler. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

151 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 77 to 87. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather