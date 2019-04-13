CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

_____

761 FPUS55 KPSR 130905

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

204 AM MST Sat Apr 13 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-132300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

204 AM MST Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 78 to 82. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 86 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-132300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

204 AM MST Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-132300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

204 AM MST Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 87 to 92. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-132300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

204 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-132300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

204 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 89. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-132300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

204 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 71 to 81. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

