CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

084 FPUS55 KPSR 031038

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

337 AM MST Wed Apr 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

337 AM MST Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 75 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

337 AM MST Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-032300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

337 AM MST Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Not

as warm. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Windy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Windy. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

337 AM PDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather