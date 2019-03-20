CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 AM MST Wed Mar 20 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 67 to 72.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 78 to 83. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Colder. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 43 to 53. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy and

cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows 47 to 57.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy and

much cooler. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. A chance of sprinkles. Cooler. Lows 47 to

57. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Much cooler. Highs

60 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a chance of showers. Breezy and colder. Lows

39 to 49. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. A chance of sprinkles. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 57 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

