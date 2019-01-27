CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

217 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

217 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 70 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 46 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

217 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

217 AM MST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

117 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

117 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

117 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Highs 58 to 68. North

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

