CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

759 FPUS55 KPSR 180944

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

243 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-182300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

243 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-182300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

243 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-182300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

243 AM MST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light wind in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind in the morning

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 75. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ566-182300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

143 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. West wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-182300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

143 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-182300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

143 AM PST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather