CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

_____

995 FPUS55 KPSR 201345

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

645 AM MST Tue Nov 20 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-202300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

645 AM MST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 73 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 75. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light wind.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-202300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

645 AM MST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light wind.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 65 to 70. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-202300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

645 AM MST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 43 to 53. Light wind.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ566-202300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

545 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-202300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

545 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-202300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

545 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then considerable

cloudiness with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable

rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

_____

