CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

_____

064 FPUS55 KPSR 041234

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

533 AM MST Sun Nov 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

533 AM MST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 83. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

533 AM MST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

533 AM MST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 57. Light wind in the evening becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

433 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

433 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

433 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

